One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on Sunday.

Officials say that, at 3:52 P.M., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash at 250th Street and Greencastle Ave NW.

911 calls from witnesses said that an airplane was seen near the Green Castle Airport and, shortly after, the plane crashed into a neighboring farm field.

The name of the deceased individual is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be joining the investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, North Liberty Police Department, Tiffin Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, Johnson County Emergency Management, and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with their response to the incident.

Emergency crews are responding to an incident near the Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford.

KCRG-TV9 received multiple calls from viewers about a possible plane crash, saying that a small plane crashed while trying to take off, but this information has not been confirmed.

Officials with Johnson County say they are not able to provide any information at this time.

Green Castle Aero Club President Rick Treiber spoke with TV9 and said that a plane did crash, but said that the crash happened in a cornfield a few hundred yards south of the club and that the plane did not belong to the club.

TV9 has crews at the scene at this time. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story said that the incident occurred at Green Castle Aero Club. The club’s president was able to clarify that the crash occurred near their property, not on their property.

