Carolina takes Iowa defensive tackle Nixon, linebacker Niemann drafted by the Chargers

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates his teams 20-0 win against Northwestern...
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates his teams 20-0 win against Northwestern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - How Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, fell all the way to the fifth round is a question that will be asked quite a few times from this year’s NFL Draft. The consensus All-American eventually was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 158th overall pick.

In his first season as a full-time starter, he was a dominant force leading the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for loss along with 5.5 sacks. That was done in just eight games.

Later on, former Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann was selected with the first pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers. Niemann played in 45 games in his Iowa career.

Nick also has a brother, Ben, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

