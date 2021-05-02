Advertisement

A little less windy on Sunday, and eventually a little more stormy

By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another warm, summer-like day is likely across eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

Winds will still be noticeably strong, but not quite as intense as on Saturday, with gusts reaching 30 mph or higher at times during the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid 80s generally.

Some late day storms could fire north of Highway 20, spreading across eastern Iowa overnight into early Monday. Then, a second round of showers and storms are possible late morning into the afternoon on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Even cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week, with low to mid 60s likely. A slight chance of showers will be found south of Interstate 80 on Tuesday, with more widespread activity on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Scattered storms are possible north, late.
First Alert Forecast
Chances for rain and thunderstorms return along a cold front to end the weekend. Rain spreads...
Warm again with rain chances returning
Chances for rain and thunderstorms return along a cold front to end the weekend. Rain spreads...
First Alert Forecast
Strong winds on Saturday.
Summer-like temperatures with Spring-like winds on Saturday