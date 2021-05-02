A little less windy on Sunday, and eventually a little more stormy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another warm, summer-like day is likely across eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

Winds will still be noticeably strong, but not quite as intense as on Saturday, with gusts reaching 30 mph or higher at times during the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid 80s generally.

Some late day storms could fire north of Highway 20, spreading across eastern Iowa overnight into early Monday. Then, a second round of showers and storms are possible late morning into the afternoon on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Even cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week, with low to mid 60s likely. A slight chance of showers will be found south of Interstate 80 on Tuesday, with more widespread activity on Thursday.

