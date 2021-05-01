Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids mother is suing the city of Cedar Rapids and a police officer after a dog attacked her 13-year-old son in a search stemming from a car chase ending in a crash.

The lawsuit argues Cedar Rapids Police used excessive force in using a K9 to arrest the 13-year-old boy and racially discriminated against him by assuming he was involved in a nearby criminal activity simply by virtue of his race and appearance. The 13-year-old was never charged with a crime.

The attorney for the mother shared the video along with other documents with KCRG after petitioning the police department for the video back in November. Police said the event, which ended with the police dog biting a 13-year-old, started with a car chase in northwest Cedar Rapids. Police said the car crashed into a tree and a number of people ran away in different directions.

Police said they began to search the area with dogs because they believed there were multiple people with guns. During the search, Police Officer Nathan Trimble said his police dog, Ace, got a scent and began tracking an individual. Video reviewed by KCRG shows the dog goes out of sight, then, without a command, bites the 13-year-old.

Maria Johnson, who is a spokesperson for the city of Cedar Rapids, said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation. However, the city of Cedar Rapids Police Department said the use of force from the officer was appropriate.

