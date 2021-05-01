Warm again with rain chances returning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Though Sunday won’t be quite as warm as Saturday, afternoon highs will still be above average and reach into the low 80s across eastern Iowa.

Southwesterly winds will be a bit more manageable, but could still gust to 30 MPH at times on Sunday. Chances for rain and thunderstorms return along a cold front to end the weekend. Look for some by late afternoon into the evening along and north of Highway. Rain spreads south across the rest of eastern Iowa overnight and continues on Monday.

Look for cooler weather behind the front with highs in the low 60s much of next week.

