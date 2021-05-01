Advertisement

Summer-like temperatures with Spring-like winds on Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday brings a distinctively summertime feel to our temperatures, while maintaining a spring-like bout of strong and gusty winds.

Those winds, which could reach or exceed 40 mph during the afternoon, will combine with a good deal of sunshine to push our temperatures near to their highest readings so far this year well into the 80s. It would be a good day to avoid outdoor burning, thanks to those winds and low relative humidity values.

We will not be quite as warm on Sunday, but still above normal, with a storm chance late in the day north of U.S. Highway 20. More showers and storms are likely Sunday night into Monday, as temperatures cool for the rest of the week.

More rain or storms are possible Thursday, and again on next Sunday.

