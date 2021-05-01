Advertisement

Students help plant trees at Redmond Park to celebrate Arbor Day

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Cedar Rapids students, along with city workers and Trees Forever, took time out of their Friday to plant some trees.

This was part of a celebration for Arbor Day. Students from Johnson STEAM Academy got a chance to actually put the trees in the ground at Redmond Park-along 3rd Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids.

The students also got to learn about why trees are so important.

“We provided trees because we need trees for oxygen,” said Ahzariah Dawkins, a student at Johnson STEAM Academy.

“Cool, because then I can tell my brothers and sisters and family members that I helped plant a tree,” said Payton Wilcox, another student at Johnson STEAM Academy.

The trees are part of a new park design as well as replacing some trees that were lost in the derecho. Trees Forever says Cedar Rapids lost around 70% of its tree canopy in the derecho.

