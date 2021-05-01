Advertisement

“Six Weeks of Hope” ends with tree planting at St. Luke’s Hospital

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree planting at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday ended what it called “Six Weeks of Hope.”

It’s also part of the hospital’s Arbor Day celebration and represents the healthcare workers’ hope for a brighter future.

The President and CEO of UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids said it’s important for everyone to feel a little more hope, especially in the healthcare industry.

“We hope that our team members will both reflect that this is for them, that it’s a way to stay thank you for all that they’ve done, but also to note that a tree is a sign for the future.,” said Michelle Nierman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Cedar Rapids.

Niermann said the tree planting is also fitting for Cedar Rapids, after the devastation in last year’s derecho.

