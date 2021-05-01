Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — A service is being held Saturday in Maine for a 50-year-old secret service agent who died while training during his shift at the Bush family compound at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport.

Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, died Sunday during training, said his brother Todd Mills of Gorham. An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause of death was not released.

Mills’ death is considered a line-of-duty death.

The Portland Press Herald reports a service is being held Saturday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco with a heavy presence from local law enforcement agencies, troopers from the Maine State Police and Secret Service agents.

In a statement, former President George W. Bush said he and his wife Laura “were saddened by the sudden loss of Keith Mills.” Bush called Mills a “dedicated public servant and exemplary member of the United States Secret Service.

Mills joined the Kennebunkport Police Department in 1992 and left the department in 2002 to join the Secret Service.

