Advertisement

Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Friday that extends current pandemic measures within the state of Iowa.

Mask-wearing and social distancing are still not required, but Iowans, businesses and organizations are still “strongly encouraged” to take public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The order was set to expire on Sunday. It is now extended until May 30th.

Click here to read the full proclamation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa on Saturday
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah