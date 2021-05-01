Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Friday that extends current pandemic measures within the state of Iowa.

Mask-wearing and social distancing are still not required, but Iowans, businesses and organizations are still “strongly encouraged” to take public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The order was set to expire on Sunday. It is now extended until May 30th.

