Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on Friday that will allow landlords to turn away tenants that use Section 8 housing vouchers to pay their rent.

Senate File 252 prevents cities and counties from adopting and enforcing laws that prohibit landlords from refusing to lease or rent property to individuals using a “federal housing choice voucher issued by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.”

Des Moines, Iowa City, and Marion all have ordinances to prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants based on whether they accept federal housing assistance.

Any law or ordinance that was in effect on January 1, 2021, will be void and unenforceable on January 1, 2023.

