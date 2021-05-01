Advertisement

Pandemic forces health departments to fall behind on other health tasks

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several county health departments in Iowa say they are not able to adequately keep up with other work and responsibilities they handle because of the pandemic.

Johnson County Community health Manager Sam Jarvis says that’s because many of their workers are cross-trained, meaning they aren’t able to work on tasks they once did because the priority is focusing on the virus and setting up vaccine clinics.

He says child immunizations rates are down, environmental health inspections need to be caught up, and restaurant inspections need to be restored.

As more than 60% of the eligible vaccination groups in Johnson County have gotten at least their first dose, Jarvis says getting more people vaccinated will allow them to catch up on the other work.

“We would like to see our disease transmission lower, and we would like to see vaccinations higher,” says Jarvis. “The vaccine is more widely available, and so we need people vaccinated.”

Jarvis says there isn’t an exact number or percentage of people that need to be vaccinated before they can start working on these other areas of public health.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa on Saturday
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah