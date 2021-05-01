Pandemic forces health departments to fall behind on other health tasks

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several county health departments in Iowa say they are not able to adequately keep up with other work and responsibilities they handle because of the pandemic.

Johnson County Community health Manager Sam Jarvis says that’s because many of their workers are cross-trained, meaning they aren’t able to work on tasks they once did because the priority is focusing on the virus and setting up vaccine clinics.

He says child immunizations rates are down, environmental health inspections need to be caught up, and restaurant inspections need to be restored.

As more than 60% of the eligible vaccination groups in Johnson County have gotten at least their first dose, Jarvis says getting more people vaccinated will allow them to catch up on the other work.

“We would like to see our disease transmission lower, and we would like to see vaccinations higher,” says Jarvis. “The vaccine is more widely available, and so we need people vaccinated.”

Jarvis says there isn’t an exact number or percentage of people that need to be vaccinated before they can start working on these other areas of public health.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.