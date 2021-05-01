Organizers, vendors looking forward to start of 176th Dubuque Farmers Market

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will mark Convivium Urban Farmstead’s third year at the Dubuque Farmers’ Market.

“It is a festive environment,” Leslie Shalabi, the business’ co-founder, said. “People are always really happy to be outside and be at the market. We use it as an opportunity to interact with people and talk about our mission as an organization.”

Shalabi said they used to sell their prepared food at the market, but this year they are switching things up.

“We are focusing on more of our value-added products,” she explained. That includes their jams and jellies, their pesto, and their Bloody Mary mix.

Aside from the shift in products, Shalabi said this year will be extra special.

“I am particularly excited this year about the farmers’ market because I think, with vaccines and with us getting a little bit over the hump with COVID, I think people are going to be out and use this as more of an environment to interact,” she said.

The Farmer’s Market is organized by Dubuque Main Street. Executive Director Dan LoBianco said they are excited to open up early this year. Last year, they did not open until June because of the pandemic.

Even though they are opening on the usual date of the first Saturday in May, LoBianco said they will still take precautions.

“We ask everyone to be as safe as they can,” he said. “Our staff and vendors will be masked because transactions get pretty close.”

Something that is not coming back, at least for now, is live entertainment.

“We hope to implement that, we are gauging for about June, but we do not know for sure,” he said. “But when it is safe to do that, we will bring those theater companies down.”

Both organizers and vendors, like Shalabi, are hoping people will take the time to visit the downtown area to support them.

“The farmers’ market is really, really important for a lot of different reasons and one of those is to support local farmers,” she said. “We as an organization are definitely selling there, but it is not how we make our main living; it is for many, many of the vendors down there, so it is important for folks to come down, even if you are not lingering.”

The market will also have a new feature on Saturday, May 8th: a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A representative with the Dubuque County Incident Management Team said they are doing this in an attempt to bring vaccines to where people are instead of expecting people to come to them.

