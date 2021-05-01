Advertisement

One hurt in single vehicle accident in Bertram

A 2008 Chevy Tahoe involved in a single-vehicle crash in Bertram on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
A 2008 Chevy Tahoe involved in a single-vehicle crash in Bertram on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT
BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - One person received minor injuries in crash in Linn County on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:17 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at a train crossing, located at 33 Ely Street. Deputies arrived and found a 2008 Chevy Tahoe had struck two barricade posts near the road.

Officials believe that the driver fell asleep, leading to the vehicle losing control. The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

