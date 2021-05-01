Advertisement

Officials say discarded smoking materials were the cause of a porch fire at a Cedar Rapids home

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say discarded smoking materials started a fire on the front porch of a Cedar Rapids home on Saturday.

Crews with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department were called to a home on the 200 block of 18 Street NW at approximately 2:43 P.M.

When they arrived, they found that the front porch of the home on fire and had spread to the adjacent siding and basement window.

Officials say bystanders were also attempting to put out the fire using garden hoses and fire extinguishers. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the porch and siding.

Officials say the home has two occupants but said no people or pets were inside the house at the time of the fire.

A small amount of fire was also found in the basement, but quickly put out.

Authorities say the fire was unintentional.

