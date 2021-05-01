Advertisement

Next Era Energy says it doesn’t have the power to use eminent domain to build solar farm

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG) - Next Era Energy says it doesn’t have the power of eminent domain and doesn’t plan to seek it out when building a solar farm around the now shut down nuclear plant in Palo.

Florida-based NextEra-which owns the Duane Arnold Energy Center-wants to expand the property to install three solar arrays.

Last week, KCRG-TV9 talked to multiple landowners who were scared of losing their homes to the project.

But NextEra says it will not force anyone to sell or move off their land. It will only look at voluntary acquisition, meaning: no one will be forced to sell or move.

A company spokesperson says early conversations with landowners make them confident they can complete the project that way.

“We’ve gotten a lot of enthusiasm so far and these are private lease agreements with landowners,” said Bryan Garner of Next Era Energy. “In many cases, these lease agreements allow them to enhance their incomes so they can invest that money elsewhere in their farm, their family business.”

The project is still in its early stages with no exact location yet. It’s not expected to be completed until 2023.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa on Saturday
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah