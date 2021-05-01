Kirkwood Community College looking for more truck driving instructors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids say plenty of people signed up for their truck driving school, but that the school is having trouble finding instructors to teach them.

Leaders say part of it is because of the truck driving shortage. There’s a lot of options for people that have their CDL. So they’re competing with other companies.

It’s a part-time position paying between $18-20 dollars/hour. A person has to have 2 years of driving experience and a valid CDL license. Kirkwood will teach them how to become an instructor.

Leaders say having more instructors means they can get students in faster to help fill the need for truck drivers.

“There definitely needs to be some more growth,” said Amy Lasack, Director of Corporate Training. “But we would love to continue to fill that pipeline even more than we’re doing today, and we need more instructors to do that.”

Kirkwood starts new truck driving classes every month. Click here for information on how to apply.

