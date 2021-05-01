Advertisement

Farmers markets returning to eastern Iowa

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just in time for the warm, springtime weather, several farmers’ markets returned to eastern Iowa on Saturday.

The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, at Riverloop Plaza on Jefferson Street, ran from 8:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. They’re offering early season produce, baked goods, coffee, meats and more. The market is scheduled to take place every Saturday through October 30th.

The Cedar Falls Farmers Market, located at Clay and Third Street, went from 8:30 A.M.-12:00 P.M. COVID precautions, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are in place. The market will be held every Saturday through October 30th.

The Iowa City Farmers Market also kicked off on Saturday at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on East Washington Street. It goes from 7:30 A.M.-12:00 P.M. on Saturdays and 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. on Wednesdays through October.

The Marion Farmers’ Market, being held at Taube Park, 2200 31st Street, also reopened on Saturday. The market will be held every Saturday from 8:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. through the end of September.

The Dubuque Farmers’ Market kicked off its 176th year on Saturday. It’s scheduled to take place from 7:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. every Saturday through September and then from 8:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. through the end of October.

The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market is tentatively scheduled to start back up on June 19th. This will be the 16th year for this market. Officials say COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

