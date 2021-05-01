Chauncey Golston becomes first Hawkeye selected in draft, Cowboys take him in 3rd round

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It took awhile, but eventually an Iowa Hawkeye was selected in the NFL Draft. Defensive end Chauncey Golston became the first Hawkeye to be selected after being taken with the No. 84 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Golston finished with 129 tackles and 12 sacks in his Iowa career.

The Cowboys have made five picks in the first three rounds, all of them on defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.