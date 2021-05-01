Advertisement

Chauncey Golston becomes first Hawkeye selected in draft, Cowboys take him in 3rd round

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after intercepting a pass against Northwestern...
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after intercepting a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It took awhile, but eventually an Iowa Hawkeye was selected in the NFL Draft. Defensive end Chauncey Golston became the first Hawkeye to be selected after being taken with the No. 84 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Golston finished with 129 tackles and 12 sacks in his Iowa career.

The Cowboys have made five picks in the first three rounds, all of them on defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

