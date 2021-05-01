Advertisement

Amana Colonies Maifest returns to in-person for 2021 season

By Taylor Holt
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, a popular celebration returned in the historical Amana Colonies Saturday.

This year’s Maifest kicked off Saturday morning with festivities including a parade throughout town, the World on Wheels Food Truck Fare, and many other local vendors.

The event is the traditional German celebration of Spring.

Yana Cutler owns several businesses in town and says she, like many business owners, is glad to welcome people back after a tough year adjusting to the pandemic.

“Seeing the crowds and guests coming to town this morning, we are very excited about somewhat coming to the normalcy stage. We’re hoping for this year to be the year we’re going to level with everything. We’re looking forward to growing our events and festivities in Amana,” Cutler said.

Cutler says she hopes the warmer weather and return of many other events in person here will continue to bring visitors to the area.

