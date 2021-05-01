19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An additional set of people who died with the novel coronavirus was reported to the state of Iowa over the last day, as the rate of newly detected infections continued to slowly decrease.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 388 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday morning. The total number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began is now 365,164 people.

19 more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total. 5,950 people have died in Iowa with the virus.

189 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of two since the last report on Friday morning. 44 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 18 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of four. 33 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state during the last 24-hour reporting period, a similar rate to the previous few days.

A total of 2,338,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 29,879 since the same time on Friday. 1,064,147 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 22,685. Iowa ranks 15th in the United States in terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times, with around 33.8% of people in the state meeting that standard.

The first-time tests of 2,014 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 19.3%, higher than the previous day’s 13.5%. A total of 1,712,154 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

