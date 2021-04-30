Warm start to May

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A big weekend warm up is on the way, starting May off well-above average.

A warm front and gusty southwesterly winds couple together on Saturday to bring warm air up into eastern Iowa, bumping our afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s. Gusts could be over 40 MPH at times. Due to recent and ongoing abnormally dry conditions along with gusty winds, outdoor burning is discouraged tomorrow. Sunday comes with a few more clouds and chances for the return of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along a passing cold front.

Rain chances look to linger into early next week with cooler, more seasonal temperatures returning.

