Realtors worried about homebuyers waiving house inspections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Buying a home in eastern Iowa has become so competitive, that some homeowners are willing to waive an inspection or ignore needed repairs.

Broker Emilie Walsh with Keller Williams Legacy Group says some potential home buyers say they would waive the inspection if it meant getting the home.

Some even want to proceed regardless of what’s found. Walsh says that’s not a good idea because that can lead to thousands of dollars in repairs that fall on the new homeowner. The August Derecho makes it even more important to do inspections.

“There’s a lot of things that may have happened in people’s attics where the roof is fixed now, but there may be moisture that was in there prior to repairs,” she said. “That can potentially be an issue.”

Roy Wier owns Vigilant Home Inspections in Cedar Rapids. He says he has inspected homes that were damaged during the derecho.

“Because of the derecho, all of the insulation in the whole attic was blown to one end,” he said of one home he recently fixed. “So that fact that I was able to point that out before they go into another winter or something like that is going to be very important for her energy bills.”

Walsh says she’s seeing this issue the most with first-time home buyers. With an inspection, a buyer can negotiate repairs with the seller if something is wrong.

