Officials release the name of man killed in Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office have released the name of the man killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officials say Tommy Curry, 31, of Iowa City, died from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

At 8:04 P.M. on Wednesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 2400 block of Lakeside Drive in Iowa City for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Curry, who was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and later pronounced dead.

Curry’s death remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Nieland at 319-356-5456 or Eric-Nieland@iowa-city.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

