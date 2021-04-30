Iowa reports 373 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 373 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as the seven-day trend shows a decline in cases.

The state had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report on Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 364,776 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,931 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Iowa now has 1,041,462 people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard.

There are 191 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,769 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,710,140 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.5 percent.

