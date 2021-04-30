Advertisement

Iowa reports 373 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 373 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as the seven-day trend shows a decline in cases.

The state had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report on Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 364,776 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,931 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Iowa now has 1,041,462 people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard.

There are 191 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,769 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,710,140 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.5 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Rate of new COVID cases in Iowa down nearly 12% compared to last week
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
Disneyland reopens to public, Kentucky Derby is allowing thousands of fans as signs of normalcy...
Signs of normalcy return as millions get vaccinated