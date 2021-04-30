Crews battle house fire in Cedar Rapids
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
It happened at a home located at 1300 block of 8th Street NW just after 4:30 P.M.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department told KCRG-TV9 that, when the fire department arrived, they saw smoke coming from a back window.
No one was home when the fire broke out in the back of the house.
Authorities say crews were able to quickly put out the fire but said a pet died.
Officials said the house is not completely destroyed, but that the home’s two occupants will be displaced for a few days.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
