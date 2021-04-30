Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Cedar Rapids

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

It happened at a home located at 1300 block of 8th Street NW just after 4:30 P.M.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department told KCRG-TV9 that, when the fire department arrived, they saw smoke coming from a back window.

No one was home when the fire broke out in the back of the house.

Authorities say crews were able to quickly put out the fire but said a pet died.

Officials said the house is not completely destroyed, but that the home’s two occupants will be displaced for a few days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

