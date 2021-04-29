With little rain in April, drought conditions expand into eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning. With little rainfall through the month of April, this may not come as a surprise to many Iowans, but drought conditions have expanded into eastern Iowa.

Portions of Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Bremer, Howard and Floyd counties are under a moderate drought. Abnormally dry conditions then expand southeast through Dubuque, Jones, Linn, and Iowa counties.

So far through 2021, Cedar Rapids has picked up 5.71″ of rainfall, which is 1.33″ below what we normally see. Waterloo and Dubuque are at a deficit of rainfall by over 2″. So far Iowa City is not included in dry conditions but is still below normal for rainfall by 0.36″.

Precipitation departures for the year so far. (KCRG)

Dry air has been preventing many weather systems from producing as much rain as they should. We continue to monitor the rain chances next week and how much could be produced with lots of dry air still in place.

