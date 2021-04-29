Advertisement

With little rain in April, drought conditions expand into eastern Iowa

Drought monitor update on April 29, 2021.
Drought monitor update on April 29, 2021.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning. With little rainfall through the month of April, this may not come as a surprise to many Iowans, but drought conditions have expanded into eastern Iowa.

Portions of Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Bremer, Howard and Floyd counties are under a moderate drought. Abnormally dry conditions then expand southeast through Dubuque, Jones, Linn, and Iowa counties.

So far through 2021, Cedar Rapids has picked up 5.71″ of rainfall, which is 1.33″ below what we normally see. Waterloo and Dubuque are at a deficit of rainfall by over 2″. So far Iowa City is not included in dry conditions but is still below normal for rainfall by 0.36″.

Precipitation departures for the year so far.
Precipitation departures for the year so far.(KCRG)

Dry air has been preventing many weather systems from producing as much rain as they should. We continue to monitor the rain chances next week and how much could be produced with lots of dry air still in place.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student
Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des...
Gov. Reynolds signs new broadband infrastructure legislation into law

Latest News

kcrg wx
Around 70 this afternoon, gusty northwest wind returns
First Alert Forecast
Showers end, seasonable weather ahead
Forecast today
Highs in the 60s & 70s, isolated showers possible
kcrg wx
Cooler today, slight chance of a shower