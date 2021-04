MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - The 61 Drive-in Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will open on May 7th for its 71st season.

The theatre is just one of four drive-in theaters still operating in Iowa.

Once the theatre opens it will be open on Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s located at 228 US-61, Delmar, IA 52037.

