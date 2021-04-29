State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A review of a police shooting that left 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum dead earlier this month in Rock Island has been deemed it was justified.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal released the results of her office’s findings, as well as body camera and other video footage, of the April 1 shooting. In her written opinion, she said the involved officers will not face charges in connection with the shooting.

“Under these facts, the officers’ decision to shoot at Mr. Tatum was objectively reasonable and no criminal charges against any of the officers involved are supported,” the statement released on Wednesday read.

Our TV6 Investigates team is reviewing Villarreal’s written opinion and the video footage. This story will be updated.

The case was investigated by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

At 6:19 p.m. on April 1, Rock Island officers saw Tatum, who the task force said was a known wanted person considered armed and dangerous, at 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

According to a release from the task force:

Preliminary information indicated that Tatum fled on foot as officers approached him. He also was seen in possession of a handgun.

Tatum was chased to a nearby gas station, where he hijacked a car from a bystander. As officers attempted to remove him from the car, Tatum began driving in reverse, dragging officers before crashing into the building.

At the time, multiple officers fired their weapons.

Tatum and several officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where Tatum died from his injuries. The officers were treated and released.

They were placed on administrative leave per department protocol, according to the release.

