Advertisement

State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s findings, as well as body camera footage, of the April 1 shooting.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A review of a police shooting that left 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum dead earlier this month in Rock Island has been deemed it was justified.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal released the results of her office’s findings, as well as body camera and other video footage, of the April 1 shooting. In her written opinion, she said the involved officers will not face charges in connection with the shooting.

“Under these facts, the officers’ decision to shoot at Mr. Tatum was objectively reasonable and no criminal charges against any of the officers involved are supported,” the statement released on Wednesday read.

Our TV6 Investigates team is reviewing Villarreal’s written opinion and the video footage. This story will be updated.

The case was investigated by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

At 6:19 p.m. on April 1, Rock Island officers saw Tatum, who the task force said was a known wanted person considered armed and dangerous, at 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

According to a release from the task force:

Preliminary information indicated that Tatum fled on foot as officers approached him. He also was seen in possession of a handgun.

Tatum was chased to a nearby gas station, where he hijacked a car from a bystander. As officers attempted to remove him from the car, Tatum began driving in reverse, dragging officers before crashing into the building.

At the time, multiple officers fired their weapons.

Tatum and several officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where Tatum died from his injuries. The officers were treated and released.

They were placed on administrative leave per department protocol, according to the release.

Related stories
Rock Island County NAACP issues statement on DeShawn Tatum death
Investigation continues into Rock Island officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
Lumber Shortage
Lumber shortages, skyrocketing costs leave companies and homeowners in a bind
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa Congressional lawmakers discuss their expectations ahead of President Biden’s address to Congress
Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
(file photo)
Iowa may take vaccination effort to ballpark, farmers market
(file graphic)
Ellsworth Community College student drowns in Iowa River
Iowa lawmakers discuss their expectations ahead of President Biden's address to congress
Iowa lawmakers discuss their expectations ahead of President Biden's address to congress