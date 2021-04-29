Senators Ernst, Grassley to introduce bipartisan legislation to secure justice for sexual assault survivors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) are working together on a bipartisan effort to secure justice for survivors of sexual assault.

On Thursday they will introduce the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.

In a news release, Sen. Ernst said the updated military justice reform legislation would professionalize how the military prosecutes serious crimes by moving the decision to prosecute from the chain of command to independent, trained, professional military prosecutors.

It would also add prevention provisions like better training for commanders and increased physical security measures.

