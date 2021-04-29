Advertisement

Senators Ernst, Grassley to introduce bipartisan legislation to secure justice for sexual assault survivors

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) are working together on a bipartisan effort to secure justice for survivors of sexual assault.

On Thursday they will introduce the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.

In a news release, Sen. Ernst said the updated military justice reform legislation would professionalize how the military prosecutes serious crimes by moving the decision to prosecute from the chain of command to independent, trained, professional military prosecutors.

It would also add prevention provisions like better training for commanders and increased physical security measures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student
Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des...
Gov. Reynolds signs new broadband infrastructure legislation into law

Latest News

Drought monitor update on April 29, 2021.
With little rain in April, drought conditions expand into eastern Iowa
Prairie cross-country and track coach Bill Schwartz had a long battle after he was diagnosed...
Prairie track and cross-country coach battles cancer but keeps an eye on his athletes
Opioid related overdose deaths continue to surge.
Opioid-related deaths in Iowa increase 35 percent last year amid pandemic
Opioid-related deaths in Iowa have jumped 35% during the pandemic, according to the Iowa...
Opioid-related deaths in Iowa increase 35 percent amid pandemic