Opioid-related deaths in Iowa increase 35 percent last year amid pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Opioid-related deaths in Iowa have jumped 35% during the pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

More than 200 Iowans died from opioid-related overdoses last year. That’s the highest number in the past 5 years.

Of those deaths, more than three-fourths had taken a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl.

Kevin Gabbert, with the Iowa Department of Public Health, says the price and prevalence of the drug is the key factor in the rising number of deaths.

“The individual doesn’t know what they’re using,” Gabbert said. “They may think that they’re using heroin, but when they use a substance, and it contains fentanyl, fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than morphine, so it’s really a dangerous situation they’re placing themselves in.”

But health officials also acknowledge the pandemic contributed to substance abuse issues.

This as many dealt with isolation and mental health challenges.

Gabbert says staying apart over the past year also had another implication for fatal overdoses.

