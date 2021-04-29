Advertisement

Nice afternoon, gusty winds at times

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon with mostly sunny skies as highs rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be gusty at times from the northwest, where gusts could be upwards of 30-35mph.

Overnight, mostly clear skies as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today, with highs again in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Gusty south winds return for Saturday, which ramps our highs into the 80s through the weekend. Dry on Saturday and then we are monitoring the potential of our next system Sunday through Monday. This could bring the chance of rain and storm activity, but we will have to monitor how much dry air is in place and how that will impact it.

