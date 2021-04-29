New Dubuque police officers looking forward to changing perceptions of law enforcement

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For officer Matt Gamperl, working in law enforcement was a generational calling.

“I had a lot of family in the police and then my neighbor Chris was a Melrose Park police officer,” he mentioned. “So just growing up in that kind of community really fostered a great community-police relation and I wanted to be a part of that.”

On the other hand, for officer Jake Hudson the interest came later on in life.

“I went to school to Loras College and, in my freshman year, I took a Criminal Justice class,” he explained. “I had no real aspirations to become a cop, but to complete that class you had to complete a ride-along and there is where I had my first taste with law enforcement and that just kind of spiraled into me wanting to be more involved.”

Officers Gamperl and Hudson are two of the three newest police officers to join the Dubuque Police Department. They are joined by officer Brittany Neyen.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the summer of 2020, law enforcement, and police officers especially, has been under intense scrutiny. Many have called for police reforms, while others ask to defund the police. Despite that, the three officers say they are right where they want to be.

“I have been a server for most of my work experience, so I have always loved dealing with the public,” officer Neyen said. “As generic as it sounds, I do want to help people and I think most people do in law enforcement, truly do want to help people, and it is a fun way to get involved with your community and keeping them safe.”

Hudson said he believes there is opportunity for significant change in law enforcement.

“Which I am all about,” he added. “I think there is a lot of opportunity for more positive approach for policing.”

That change, though, starts from the ground up. The officers said their training reflected the current national conversations about law enforcement, racial justice and helping - not arresting- those with mental health problems.

“We had crisis intervention police officers there showing us the training they had, how they handle calls, we had family members of victims,” officer Gamperl said. “Pretty much anyone who has ever been involved in a crisis intervention case came and spoke to us.”

Hudson added they also learned about cultural diversity.

“It extends to Indian reservations and how to communicate with those groups of people and just seeing how their culture kind of mixes with your own,” he explained. “It gives you a better sense of how to handle different situations, so if you see some odd behavior know that it might be odd for you, but it is not odd for them.”

After graduating from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 16-week program, they still have on-the-job learning to do, but they all agree they cannot wait to serve, meet people, and change minds.

“The reason I want to be a police officer is that it is just so rewarding for both us as the officers and the community as a whole,” officer Gamperl commented. “We get to help people out in their hardest, most trying times.”

Officer Neyen emphasized policing is constant learning.

“There is a lot of great officers out there, and I am excited to finally work with those great officers and learn their techniques and hopefully change the people’s views,” she mentioned.

