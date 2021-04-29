More than 1 million Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – The number of people that have completed the series of COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa has surpassed 1 million.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,282,537 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

The milestone comes as administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has resumed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19-related death and 474 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 364,403 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,931 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

There are 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 44 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,679 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,707,371 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.7 percent.

