More than 1 million Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – The number of people that have completed the series of COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa has surpassed 1 million.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,282,537 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

The milestone comes as administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has resumed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19-related death and 474 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 364,403 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,931 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

There are 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 44 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,679 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,707,371 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.7 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

