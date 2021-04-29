Advertisement

MercyOne to hold walk-in vaccine clinic in Waterloo Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne will administer about 200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-in clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be held at 432 King Drive in Waterloo from 1-4 p.m.

Organizers said the appointments will take about 30 minutes and patients must wear a mask. A photo ID, insurance card are required.

Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine can also be scheduled in several northeast Iowa communities by going to MercyOne.org/getmyvaccine or calling 319-272-1111.

