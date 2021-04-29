Iowa House passes ban on vaccine passports

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House voted to pass a ban on vaccine passports in Iowa on Wednesday.

The bill passed by a 58-35 vote with seven absent or not voting.

House File 889 would prohibit state and local governments from issuing any sort of identification card that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

The bill also states that businesses that require proof of COVID vaccinations from customers, clients, or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities.

Representative Steve Holt (R-Denison) led the bill through the Iowa House.

”No Iowan should be forced to have a chemical injected into their body against their will to be able to resume their everyday lives,” said Holt in a statement. “I believe vaccine passports are un-American and unconstitutional and I was proud to lead this legislation to protect Iowans’ freedom to make the health care decision that is best for them.”

Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) praised the legislation.

“Iowans have been loud and clear. They want their medical freedoms protected and their health care information to remain private. We heard from our constituents and we took action,” said Grassley.

Earlier in April, Governor Kim Reynolds stated her opposition to vaccine passports and expressed her willingness to either issue an executive order or legislation against the use of “vaccine passports.”

“I’ve consistently put my trust in Iowans to do the right thing rather than demand or mandate it, and vaccination is no different,” Reynolds said. “While I believe in the efficacy of the vaccine enough to get it myself and encourage Iowans to do the same, I also respect that it’s a personal choice. But I strongly oppose vaccine passports and I believe that we must take a stand as a state against them.”

