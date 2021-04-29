Iowa City police investigating fatal shooting on Wednesday night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and later died in Iowa City on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Lakeside Drive for a report of gunfire just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Iowa City police are asking for help identifying anyone involved in the incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Eric Nieland at 319-356-5456 or Eric-Nieland@iowa-city.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

