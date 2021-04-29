Family of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith releases statement to the public

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith has issued the following statement to share their gratitude with those who mourned their loss:

“The family of Sergeant Jim Smith would like to thank the Independence community, our church families, citizens from across America, Iowa COPS, Governor Reynolds and other leaders of this state, the Iowa State Patrol and his brothers and sisters in blue for helping us through this very difficult time. Your support was, and still is, incredible as we navigate through life without our Superhero. Jim wanted people to seek opportunities to do God’s work and to make a lasting impact for God’s glory. To honor his memory, we ask you to continue supporting law enforcement in this way and to ‘seek justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God’ (Micah 6:8). From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”

Sgt. Smith died during a raid in Grundy Center on April 9th.

Photo of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith (PHOTO: @FBIOmaha on Twitter)

