Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Moose, the black Great Dane that disappeared from the Mechanicsville area earlier in April, was found dead on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by Colleen Killlen, Moose’s owner, the dog was found dead in a ditch by a farmer just south of Mechanicsville. According to the post, Moose had been hit and left in the ditch.
Moose’s family was offering a $1,500 reward for his return and searched for him around areas of eastern Iowa, including in Cedar, Linn, and Jones counties.
Moose had been part of Killen’s life since he was an eight-week-old puppy and served as a support animal to Killen’s 11-year-old son, Landon, who has autism and is nonverbal.
“He’s not trained to be emotional support, but clearly, he is,” Killen told KCRG-TV9. “They lay together. That’s just something that Landon can rely on, and so with him not being there, it’s just caused a lot of upset.”
Killen described Moose as a member of the family, saying the dog got his own tree and presents on Christmas, that he celebrated his second birthday recently, and describing Moose as “goofy, kind, and perfect.”
Killen says that donations to Moose’s GoFundMe money will be donated to a no-kill shelter “so other animals can live in Moose’s memory.”
