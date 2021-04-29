Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Moose, the black Great Dane that disappeared from the Mechanicsville area earlier in April, was found dead on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by Colleen Killlen, Moose’s owner, the dog was found dead in a ditch by a farmer just south of Mechanicsville. According to the post, Moose had been hit and left in the ditch.

Everyone can call off their search. At 4:30 today while we were at speech I got the call that Moose was dead. A farmer found him in a ditch south of Mechanicsville. He had been hit and then left in the ditch. . Posted by Colleen Wood on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Moose’s family was offering a $1,500 reward for his return and searched for him around areas of eastern Iowa, including in Cedar, Linn, and Jones counties.

Photo of Moose the Great Dane (Courtesy: Colleen Killen)

Moose had been part of Killen’s life since he was an eight-week-old puppy and served as a support animal to Killen’s 11-year-old son, Landon, who has autism and is nonverbal.

“He’s not trained to be emotional support, but clearly, he is,” Killen told KCRG-TV9. “They lay together. That’s just something that Landon can rely on, and so with him not being there, it’s just caused a lot of upset.”

3am. Up looking at the moon thinking of this goon. I'm praying for his safety and his way back home. Life is so incomplete without him. Posted by Colleen Wood on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Killen described Moose as a member of the family, saying the dog got his own tree and presents on Christmas, that he celebrated his second birthday recently, and describing Moose as “goofy, kind, and perfect.”

Killen says that donations to Moose’s GoFundMe money will be donated to a no-kill shelter “so other animals can live in Moose’s memory.”

If you donated money to the gofund me. I appriciate it, the money will not be going to me but I will be donating it all to a non kill shelter so other animals can live in mooses memory. Posted by Colleen Wood on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

