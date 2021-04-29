At least one dead in Wednesday night crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 3 in Butler County on Wednesday night.

Iowa State Patrol said it happened just east of Newell Avenue, near Allison, at around 11:20 p.m.

Officials said a van crossed the center line and hit a car going the opposite direction.

State Patrol did not identify the people involved in the accident, nor did they say how many people were involved.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.