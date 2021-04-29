Advertisement

At least one dead in Wednesday night crash in Butler County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 3 in Butler County on Wednesday night.

Iowa State Patrol said it happened just east of Newell Avenue, near Allison, at around 11:20 p.m.

Officials said a van crossed the center line and hit a car going the opposite direction.

State Patrol did not identify the people involved in the accident, nor did they say how many people were involved.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student
Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des...
Gov. Reynolds signs new broadband infrastructure legislation into law

Latest News

Janel Clark, a respiratory therapist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, is the first...
MercyOne to hold walk-in vaccine clinic in Waterloo Thursday
The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland.
2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night
At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 3 in Butler County Wednesday night.
At least one dead in Wednesday night crash in Butler County
MercyOne to hold walk-in vaccination clinic in Waterloo