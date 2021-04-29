Around 70 this afternoon, gusty northwest wind returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This cold front came and went and we are in a pretty good position temperature-wise today. Plan on plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the 60s northeast and lower 70s southwest. The wind will return with northwest gusts over 30mph this afternoon. Tonight into Friday, plan on clear sky and lighter wind. This weekend, a strong warm front moves across the Midwest and everything is pointing to Saturday being a rather warm day. The possibility for mid-80s is there in the afternoon along with a gusty southwest wind. Later Sunday into Monday, the next cold front arrives which may bring a chance for a few storms. Have a great day!

