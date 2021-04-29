Advertisement

Around 70 this afternoon, gusty northwest wind returns

Some gusts may exceed 30 mph
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This cold front came and went and we are in a pretty good position temperature-wise today. Plan on plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the 60s northeast and lower 70s southwest. The wind will return with northwest gusts over 30mph this afternoon. Tonight into Friday, plan on clear sky and lighter wind. This weekend, a strong warm front moves across the Midwest and everything is pointing to Saturday being a rather warm day. The possibility for mid-80s is there in the afternoon along with a gusty southwest wind. Later Sunday into Monday, the next cold front arrives which may bring a chance for a few storms. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Moose the Great Dane
Family confirms missing Tipton dog found dead
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
Micalla Rettinger (Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
Two years since unsolved shooting death of former Northern Iowa student
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Showers end, seasonable weather ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast