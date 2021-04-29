Adventureland Park to open Saturday for some season pass holders

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland Park in Altoona opens this Saturday for some season pass holders.

Guests will still be required to wear masks and social distancing when possible.

The park’s new $7 million Dragon Slayer roller coaster will make its debut in early June.

Adventureland spokesperson Molly Vincent said she is not concerned about other amusement parks across Iowa hurting its business.

“We think anything that brings more tourism to the state of Iowa is going to be great for Adventureland and the entertainment industry as a whole,” Vincent said.

This first weekend is only for the park’s silver, gold and platinum season pass holders.

Starting on May 8, the park will open on weekends to the general public.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.