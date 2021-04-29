Advertisement

‘Abolish Lasagna’ trends on Twitter after Sen. Ernst’s poster memed on Wednesday

A photoshopped image of Ernst's prop "Liberal Fantasy Island" poster went viral on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst led a GOP ‘pre-buttal’ of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday.

In it, Ernst used a prop poster with the title, “Liberal Fantasy Island,” that criticized a number of slogans and policies, including things like “Expand The Court,” “Defund the Police,” and “End the Filibuster Now.”

However, shortly after her remarks, a Twitter user photoshopped the image altering some of the slogans. So instead of “Abolish I.C.E.,” the poster read “Abolish Lasagna.”

The altered image soon started trending on Twitter. But not everyone could tell it was a joke. It caused enough confusion that Snopes, a fact-checking website, even ran a fact-check on whether “Abolish Lasagna” was real.

