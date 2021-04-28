Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wisconsin National Guard has confirmed two of its F-16s were training in the skies over eastern Iowa last week.

According to Maj. Joe Trovato, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, the two jets from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison were conducting instrument and approach training in both Cedar Rapids and Dubuque last Thursday evening.

Maj. Trovato said that, when he initially asked the Fighter Wing last Friday, he was told that those were not Wisconsin National Guard jets, but said he received follow-up information late Tuesday indicating “contrary information from a different source.”

Maj. Trovato had initially told KCRG-TV9 last week that the jets did not belong to the Wisconsin National Guard.

Last Thursday, TV9 received numerous calls, emails, Facebook messages and viewer-submitted photos and videos of the jets and noises from the aircrafts, seen and heard throughout the region.

Last Friday, the FAA was able to confirm to TV9 that there was at least one military jet conducting training flights over Cedar Rapids, but could not provide any additional information.

