Van Horne man airlifted to the hospital after motorcycle crash Tuesday night

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders were called to a motorcycle crash on 21st Avenue, about one mile north of Van Horne in Benton County just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said 32-year-old James Sherill, of Van Horne, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Sherill was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics.

Officials did not report the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation.

