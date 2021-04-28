Advertisement

Van Horne man airlifted to the hospital after motorcycle crash Tuesday night

(Phil Anderson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders were called to a motorcycle crash on 21st Avenue, about one mile north of Van Horne in Benton County just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said 32-year-old James Sherill, of Van Horne, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Sherill was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics.

Officials did not report the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation.

