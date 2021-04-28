Advertisement

US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Georgia man

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. A prosecutor on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges Wednesday in the death of a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year.

The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department. It comes as federal officials have moved quickly to open sweeping investigations into troubled police departments as civil rights takes center stage among the department’s priorities.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are all charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

