Showers end, seasonable weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the workweek moves on an overall quiet weather pattern stays with us. Surprise, surprise dry weather is with us Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Right now there is a chance for showers and storms early next week. Temperatures stay seasonable to slightly above normal for Thursday and Friday. Milder weather builds for the weekend giving us some upper 70s for the beginning of May. Have a great night!

