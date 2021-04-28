Advertisement

PATCH program available to assist Iowa homeowners with derecho repairs

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been nearly nine months since the derecho, but some Iowans are still looking for assistance.

A donation-based PATCH program from the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) is helping residents with derecho repairs or gap loans for repairs.

The Providing Assistance to Community Homeowners (PATCH) program was established after the derecho.

The program assists with the following:

  • Construction management support
  • Identifying immediate needs
  • Identifying contractors
  • Scheduling work
  • Working with contractors throughout the construction/repair process
  • Financial assistance
  • Forgivable loans, averaging $15,000 per home
  • 5-year forgivable mortgage placed on the property for the loan amount
  • Repayment occurs when homeowner receives FEMA, SBA, insurance, or other proceeds
  • A portion may be forgiven if the amount received from the above sources does not cover costs
  • No credit check required to qualify

Program Requirements:

  • Applicant must be the homeowner according to the Cedar Rapids or Linn County Assessor’s office
  • Home must be:
    • Owner-occupied
    • Primary residence as of 8/10/2020
    • Taxed as real estate
    • Located in Linn County

Insured or capable of being insured after work is completed

For more information including income requirements for the program, go to www.ecicog.org/patch.html or call Waypoint at 319-366-7999.

The program recently received an additional $500,000 in funding from United Way of East Central Iowa, and $50,000 from Catholic Charities.

