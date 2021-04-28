Advertisement

Outdoor mask guidance echoes what many Americans already do

Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk across Las Vegas Boulevard, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in...
Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk across Las Vegas Boulevard, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in big crowds. And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.

That’s the word from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the health agency loosened mask guidelines Tuesday.

The decision marks the government’s latest step toward normalcy, but comes as much of the country already had moved on from mask rules.

The decision is based in part on research showing that less than 10% of documented instances of transmission of the coronavirus happen outdoors.

And, with more people getting vaccinated, the trend in case numbers is encouraging.

