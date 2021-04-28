New CDC outdoor mask guidelines a hopeful change for local events

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday say anyone fully vaccinated can take their mask off for outdoor activities, as long as it isn’t crowded.

The Iowa City Farmer’s Market kicks off this weekend, back in person after transitioning to online sales last summer. Iowa City Parks and Recreation Director Juli Seydell Johnson says despite the new guidelines, masks will still be required for vendors and customers at the market.

”The market takes place in an open-air area, the lower level of the parking ramp, so we think it’s a relatively safe area. We will be watching how crowded it gets inside the ramp,” Seydell Johnson said.

CDC guidelines show what activities are safe for those fully vaccinated and those not. It says fully vaccinated people can take off their mask to gather or dine outdoors with anyone.

Seydell Johnson said as people continue to get vaccinated and guidelines change, they are open to re-evaluating rules at the farmer’s market later in the year.

”As soon as we can relax things safely we will,” Seydell Johnson said. “We’re not tied to any one thing for a particular period of time, except with science says and how we can keep people safest throughout the summer.”

